Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
