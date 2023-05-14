Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.