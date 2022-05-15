Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.