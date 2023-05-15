Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
