Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
