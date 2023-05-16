The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.