The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warmer, more humid. Watch for Saturday showers
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…