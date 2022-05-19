The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
