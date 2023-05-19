Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Warmer, more humid. Watch for Saturday showers
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Model…