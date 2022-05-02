Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degr…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Plan …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a ra…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 de…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 deg…