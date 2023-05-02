Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.