The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly clou…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees …