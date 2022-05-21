Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.