The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Warmer, more humid. Watch for Saturday showers