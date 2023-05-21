The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.