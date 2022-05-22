Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.