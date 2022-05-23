Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

