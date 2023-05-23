It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
