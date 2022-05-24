Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 10:25 PM EDT until TUE 4:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

