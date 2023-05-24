Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.