Temperatures will be warm Friday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.