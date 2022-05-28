Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.