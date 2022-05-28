Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for thi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally hea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds …
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There i…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…