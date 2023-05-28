Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 de…