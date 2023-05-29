Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.