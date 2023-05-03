Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Friday and Sunday will see separate wet weather systems rolling across the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…