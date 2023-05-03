Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.