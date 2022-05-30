 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

