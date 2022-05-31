Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will se…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There i…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomor…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a…