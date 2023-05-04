Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
