Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

