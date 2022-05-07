Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Plan …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
This evening in Roanoke: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…