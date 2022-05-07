Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.