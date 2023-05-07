The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
The cool air moves out Sunday, as warmer, seasonable temperatures will return.
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear …