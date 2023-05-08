Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cool air moves out Sunday, as warmer, seasonable temperatures will return.
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear …
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. W…