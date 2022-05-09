Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.