Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.