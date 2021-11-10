Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
