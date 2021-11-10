Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.