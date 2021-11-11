Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it …