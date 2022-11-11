Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.