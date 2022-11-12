 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

