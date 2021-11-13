 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert