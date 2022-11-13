 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

