Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.