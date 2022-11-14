Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and high winds are headed to the Roanoke and New River valleys on Friday.
A flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it wil…