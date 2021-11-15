 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

