Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and high winds are headed to the Roanoke and New River valleys on Friday.
A flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temp…
Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it wil…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will …