Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South.