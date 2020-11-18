Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.