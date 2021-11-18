Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
