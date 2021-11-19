Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect …
For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degre…