Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
A flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
