Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.