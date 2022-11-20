 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

