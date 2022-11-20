Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
A flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roa…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.