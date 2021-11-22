 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

